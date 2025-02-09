Former Wake star moves up leaderboard in Scottsdale

Cameron Young birdied four of the last six holes Saturday at TPC at Scottsdale in Arizona to move into contention entering Sunday’s final round of the PGA TOUR Waste Management Open.

The 27-year-old former Wake Forest golfer shot 5-under-par 66 for a 9-under 204 total for three rounds. Despite moving up 22 spots on the leaderboard with his round, he still trails leader Thomas Derry by nine strokes.

Young is only four shots from Jordan Spieth and three others tied for second place. He’s only one shot behind World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Young failed to take advantage of the course’s infamous stadium par-3 16th, making par on the 126-yard hole.

J.T. Poston, a Hickory native and former Wyndham Championship winner, joined Young in a seven-way tie at 204 that also included Justin Thomas. Akshay Bhatia, who lives in the Triangle, is at 203.