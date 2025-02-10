Monday, February 10, 2025
Young caps wild week with late TV eagle

John Brasier
By John Brasier
Cameron Young rolled in a long eagle putt on No. 15 at TPC at Scottsdale during Sunday’s CBS telecast of the Waste Management Open and finished in a tie for 12th at 13-under-par, 11 shots behind runaway winner Thomas Detry.

Young, who played at Wake Forest, had a wild week, with six bogeys and two double bogeys despite his strong performance.

On the back nine Sunday, Young also made three birdies, somewhat offset by bogeys on 11 and 16, the short par-3 surrounded by stands for 20,000 spectators. At No. 16, which played to under 130 yards, Young was 3-over for the week, including a double-bogey Thursday.

