Gillespie weathers ‘cold’ reopening of clubhouse

The clubhouse at the City of Greensboro’s Gillespie Golf Course is repaired and back in use, though even some of the layout’s regular customers may not know it. And some improvements are on the way.

Gillespie golf pro Bob Brooks told Triad Golf that damage from Tropical Storm Debby in August were repaired and the clubhouse was reopened in mid-December.

Due to the unseasonably cold weather, including snow, over the past several weeks, the nine-hole course has had little traffic since the reopening.

The damage occurred when a tree fell through the roof in the kitchen portion of the clubhouse. Much of the kitchen equipment, including the grill and stove were destroyed, as well as electrical wiring.

Though the cafe, which the city leases out, had no operator at the time of the storm, Brooks said the city was preparing a Request for Bids for a new operator with hopes of reopening the cafe in early spring.

Brooks said the city made many of the structural repairs, including new sheet rock, and was unable to provide an estimate of the damage.

Most of the damage was limited to the cafe and kitchen. Brooks said the flooring in the cafe escaped damage. There was no damage in the pro shop area.

Brooks said the city is actively talking to potential contractors to plan build a new putting green/course near the facility’s short course and its First Tee building. He said options include one synthetic green and other natural grass green.