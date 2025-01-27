Monday, January 27, 2025
Clubhouse takes shape at Tanglewood, rates to remain same

By John Brasier
Here is a rendering of the new clubhouse scheduled to open next fall.

The new clubhouse at Tanglewood Park is taking shape.

Tanglewood director of golf Mike Wilcox told Triad Golf on Friday that the construction appears to be on the schedule for the new clubhouse on the location where the original clubhouse, built more than five decades ago, was demolished last year.

Much of the exterior of the new structure, built by Samet Corp., is visible. Wilcox said the dividers for different rooms can also been seen on the inside. The latest timetable for completion is September.

Since the old clubhouse closed last May, the pro shop and carts operation has been run out of a temporary building, a few hundred yards away to the north off the ninth fairway, adjacent to a playground near the train caboose on River Birch Circle.

Wilcox had other good news for Tanglewood golfers. He said golf fees are not expected to go up this year. On July 1, rates were increased to $56 on weekdays and $66 on weekends and holidays on the Championship course, and to $36 on weekdays and $42 on weekends and holidays on the Reynolds course.

Tanglewood also offers discounts to juniors and seniors as well as twilight rates. The driving range and large putting green near the permanent clubhouse site remain open during construction.

Championship reopened Saturday as warmer temperatures allow the maintenance staff to remove the covers for the Bermuda grass greens. Reynolds, which has cold-tolerant bent grass greens, has remained open.

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | [email protected]

