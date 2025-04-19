Pate wins, but FSU beats Wake Forest 3-2 at Sedgefield for ACC match play title

Macy Pate beat Sophia Fullbrook 4 and 3, but it wasn’t enough for Wake Forest, which lost to Florida State 3-2 Saturday in the championship round of the ACC Championship match play competition.

Pate, a standout at Reagan High, shot 30 on the front nine at Sedgefield Country Club, closing out Fullbrook with a 3-foot par putt at No. 15. Fullbrook birdied the first hole to take an early lead, but Pate rebounded for 3-up lead at the turn.

Anne-Sterre Den Dunnen knocked off Lottie Woad, the world’s top-ranked amateur, 2 and 1 for Wake’s other victory.

Defending champion Wake, ranked No. 9 in the nation entering the tournament, beat No. 1 Stanford in Friday’s semifinals. FSU, No. 3 in the nation, beat California.

The competition came down to the final hole, where Carolina Lopez-Chacarra hit her drive to the right out of bounds by inches, allowing Alexandra Gazzoli to win 1-up with a tap-in par. Chacarra recovered to reach the green with a wood and nearly made a long, right-to-left putt to save par.

In other FSU victories, Kaylah Williams birdied the final hole to beat Wake’s Sarah Lydic 1-up, and Mirabel Ting won 5 and 4 over Kovelesky.

The Sedgefield course played 6,092 yards as a par-72 with No. 10 playing as a par-5. The longest par-5 was 486 yards, providing several putts for eagle.