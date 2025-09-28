Goodyear confirms intent to sell Danville course

Goodyear Golf Club will be put up for sale.

The Chatham Star Tribune reported Friday that the Danville, Virginia, course, a destination for many Triad golfers, will be put on the market in October.

Last week, the newspaper reported that an official with Caesars Virginia denied any plans that the casino had purchased the course as “untrue,” refuting unaffiliated social media posts.

The Star Tribune has since obtained comments from a Goodyear official, acknowledging that the course is among property Goodyear hopes to sell.

“We can confirm that Goodyear will be offering for sale up to 500 acres of excess property surrounding its Danville plant, including the golf course. This land is not currently being used for plant operations. This sale presents an opportunity to optimize Goodyear’s real estate footprint while supporting broader community development,” read a statement Kylie Ulanski, senior director of global manufacturing and supply chain communications for Goodyear, supplied the newspaper.

“The marketing of the property will begin in October. In line with standard commercial real estate practices, no asking price will be disclosed. The property’s fair market value will be determined through the process. Goodyear will be represented by Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE) in the transaction.”

According to the newspaper, Caesars did not comment on whether it was interested in purchasing the course, which would seem a natural amenity for its new Danville casino.



The Star Tribune reported that the 222.61-acre golf course at 245 Jenny Lane, only a mile or so from the North Carolina border, is valued at approximately $1.69 million.

There’s good reason for a rumored sale to Caesars Entertainment. The Star Tribune reported that Caesars’ real estate investment trust owns four U.S. courses. Casinos are connected dozens of courses throughout the country.





