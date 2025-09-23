Casino denies reports of purchasing popular course for Triad golfers

Don’t believe everything you see on social media, including reports that a popular public golf course just outside the Triad has been sold.

Even if the report seems to make perfect sense.

Goodyear Golf Club, barely across the Virginia state line in Danville, has not been sold to Caesars Virginia as reported on social media Monday.

So Triad golfers can let out a collective, “Whew!”

Caesars regional director of marketing and communications Noel Stevenson denied the reports Tuesday morning via email, according to the Chatham (Va.) Star-Tribune.

“Confirming that there’s no truth to this rumor.” messaged Stevenson, according to the newspaper.

No sale is probably good news to most Triad golfers. Goodyear Golf Club, located across from a Goodyear plant, is a top-notch public course charging a modest golf fee. The well-maintained layout traverses beautiful, undulating terrain.

Though the company owns the land, Goodyear Golf Club is separately maintained and independent financially, according to employees who have spoken to TriadGolf.com.

If sold to a casino, greens fees would likely increase significantly with access for non-casino guests reduced. Though a new clubhouse, practice range and easier access from the parking lot might result, the course itself would need very little upgrade.

Rumors about a sale to the casino began Monday morning.

Why would anyone doubt the reports? After all, casinos often buy nearby golf courses as an attraction for guests.

In North Carolina, the owners of Harrah’s Cherokee bought and now operate Sequoyah National Golf Club, giving hotel guests preferred access.

The connection between golf courses and casinos is so common that Golfweek produces a list of its top 50 U.S. casino courses.

As the top public course in Danville, Goodyear Golf Club would be the obvious choice.