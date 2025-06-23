Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Greensboro's Mallory Pitts rallies to win CGA Junior Girls' Championship

Mallory Pitts won the CGA North Carolina Junior Girls' Championship.

Mallory Pitts of Greensboro posted a final-round 70 Thursday to win the 69th Carolinas Junior Girls’ Championship by two strokes at WildeWood Club in Columbia, South Carolina.

The 15-year-old Pitts, a rising sophomore at Greensboro Day School, finished the 54-hole tournament at even-par 216. Pitts’ final round included five birdies and three bogeys, including a bogey on the 18th hole when she had a comfortable margin.

Jenna Kim of Raleigh took second after shooting a 71 that included seven straight pars after pulling within two shots with a birdie at No. 11.

Pitts, who began the final round three strokes off the lead, reached two par-5s in two shots during a solid final round and had several birdie opportunities.

Her steady round was much different from her up-and-down 72 in the first round that included four straight bogeys while shooting 40 on the front nine and five straight birdies during her 32 on the back side.

“I was hitting the ball well today. I didn’t make a ton of long putts, but I was hitting it decently close,” Pitts said, according to the Carolinas Golf Association report. “Everything overall was just consistent.”

