High Country group worries that public course favorite could be closed, developed

Visitors to Boone and Blowing Rock and the rest of Watauga County soon may lose their best public golf option.

According to various reports from the High Country, at least one of the owners of Boone Golf Club would like to explore a sale of the property, which would probably lead to some type of residential or a resort development with a nine-hole layout.

Golf Course supporters have an online petition they hope will help convince the town council to deny any zoning that would allow development. Some have expressed hope that Appalachian State University, which does not own a golf course, may buy it.

It’s a tough situation.

Boone Golf Club is an exceptional public layout designed mostly in a valley surrounded by the mountains. Designed by Ellis Maples, the course is very well maintained with challenging greens.

The closest 18-hole, public, championship courses are more than 30 minutes away — Mountain Glen in Newland and Mountain Aire in West Jefferson. Mountain Glen, widely considered on the same level as Boone, was designed by George Cobb. Mountain Aire, which is less expensive than Boone and Mountain Glen, has a collection of scenic holes.

While the High Country, especially neighboring Avery County, is known worldwide for its spectacular courses, the majority are private and inaccessible to locals and tourists. Watauga County clubs include Hound Ears and Blowing Rock Country Club.

Boone has a population of about 20,000 with almost 22,000 students at App State. Nearby Blowing Rock has more than 1,300 residents. But both towns swell year-round with tourists, who judging by the golf club’s full tee sheets, want to play golf.

The course does have its critics, many who cite the course’s higher-than-average golf fees that range from $74 to $99, depending on the day and season. Some non-golfers argue that golf courses aren’t ecologically friendly.

But Boone has a shortage of land suitable for development. The golf course is conveniently located at the edge of the town limits, only a few hundred yards off the U.S. 321 commercial strip and about five minutes from Blowing Rock.