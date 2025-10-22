(Update) Williams, Reidsville girls win medalist honors at prep regionals; eight teams advance to state tournaments

The Triad will be well represented at next week’s North Carolina state high school girls’ golf championships.

Eight Triad teams earned spots in six of the state’s seven women’s golf division championship through regional tournaments that concluded Tuesday.

Northwest Guilford grabbed the second and final spot at the Class 8A West Regional at Longleaf in Southern Pines. Sophia Perdue of West Forsyth qualified as an individual.

Perennial power Reagan claimed the third and final 7A West berth at Longleaf.

Led by medalist Gabriella Moorehead, Williams placed second at the 6A East Regional. Southern Alamance qualified in third place.

At the 6A West Regional, Northern Guilford advanced with a second-place showing at Brushy Mountain in Taylorsville. Rebecca Ann Kvam of Mount Tabor and Maya Helen Schoene of Ragsdale qualified as individuals.

Taylor Griffen of Northern Davidson, was an individual qualifier at the 5A West tournament. t Ashtyn Whitfield and Layne Pittard of Western Alamance qualified through the 5A East tourney.

Alina Amos of Reidsville was medalist in the 4A East Regional.

In 4A West, Central Davidson was second, advancing at Pilot Knob Park. Emily Glasgow of West Stokes advanced as an individual.

Also at PKP, East Surry grabbed the third and final spot in the 3A West Regional. Alyvia Eure of Surry Central and Madison Akers of Mt. Airy qualified as individuals.

In Class 1A-2A, Bishop McGuinness advanced by grabbing the fourth and final spot at Cedarbrook. Makaela McGee of Elkin and Delaney Hollern and Olivia Croatt of Cornerstone Charter qualified as individuals.

The top 16 individual scores from teams that did not advance qualify for the 1A-2A state tournament; the top 9 from non-qualifying schools advance in 3A through 7A. The top 9 individuals qualify in 8A.

The 36-hole state championship tournaments are set for Oct. 27-28 at the following sites:

8A: Pinehurst No. 6

7A: Sapona Club, Lexington

5A-6A: Stonebridge in Monroe

3A-4A: Longleaf

1A: Gates Four, Fayetteville