Friday, February 21, 2025
spot_img
HomeFeatured NewsBadgett makes solid 2025 AJGA debut
Featured NewsJunior Golf

Badgett makes solid 2025 AJGA debut

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
12
Pennson Badgett played well last week at Carlton Woods.

Pilot Mountain’s Pennson Badgett (pictured) got off to a good start to 2025 with a tie for 23rd last week at the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods.

Badgett, a junior at East Surry High, shot rounds of 74, 71 and 73 to finish at 2-over-par 218 on Carlton Woods’ Fazio Championship Course.

Miles Russell of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, won in the 72-player field with 11-under 205.

North Carolina was prominent near the top of the leaderboard. Will Hartman of Marvin tied for fourth at 212, just ahead of Preston Hage of Raleigh and Carson Bertagnole of Pinehurst, who tied for ninth at 213.

Previous article
Howerton finishes sixth in HPU victory
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | [email protected]

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine