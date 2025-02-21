Badgett makes solid 2025 AJGA debut

Pilot Mountain’s Pennson Badgett (pictured) got off to a good start to 2025 with a tie for 23rd last week at the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods.

Badgett, a junior at East Surry High, shot rounds of 74, 71 and 73 to finish at 2-over-par 218 on Carlton Woods’ Fazio Championship Course.

Miles Russell of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, won in the 72-player field with 11-under 205.

North Carolina was prominent near the top of the leaderboard. Will Hartman of Marvin tied for fourth at 212, just ahead of Preston Hage of Raleigh and Carson Bertagnole of Pinehurst, who tied for ninth at 213.