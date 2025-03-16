Howerton, HPU women overmatch Elon

Winston-Salem native Anna Howerton won both her matches for High Point University as the Panthers won the Battle of the Triad women’s golf dual match against Elon University on Saturday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek Course.

Howerton, who beat Ashley LaFountaine 3 and 1 and Kelly Zhao 2 and 1, had seven birdies on the day with an eagle on the par-5 seventh in the morning.

The Panthers won the match-play format competition 11.5-4.5 in cool, overcast conditions. The players, who rode carts, played in foursomes with two separate matches in the morning before playing in twosomes to speed play in the afternoon.

Swiss freshman Anais Arafi also won two matches for HPU. Annie Wu had one victory and one tie for Elon.

HPU resumes tournament play Friday in an event hosted by Wofford at Moss Creek Golf Club in Bluffton, South Carolina, just off Hilton Head Island. Elon begins Friday at The City of Oaks Collegiate at N.C. State’s Lonnie Poole Golf Course.