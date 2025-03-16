Sunday, March 16, 2025
UNCG men cruise to fourth win of the 2024-2025 season

John Brasier
By John Brasier
UNC Greensboro won its fourth tournament of the 2024-2025 season, beating Davidson by 16 shots.

The UNC Greensboro men’s golf team won their fourth tournament of the 2024-2025 school year, romping to a 16-stroke victory at the Sea Palms Invitational on Saturday at Sea Palms Resort on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Freshman Jake Lewis led the Spartans with a second-place finish at 9-under-par 204 in the 36-hole tournament. The Spartans’ Jake Marcotte finished fourth at 207.

UNCG’s top player, Kelvin Hernandez, who entered the final round tied with Lewis for the individual lead, tumbled down the leaderboard after shooting 79 to finish at 212.

UNCG shot 21-under 831 — even-par in the final round — to easily hold off second-place Davidson in the 20-team tourney.

The Spartans will stay in the Brunswick Islands to play in a tournament at Sea Island Resort’s Seaside Course on Monday and Tuesday.

John Brasier
