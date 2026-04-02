Pate, two teammates advance to Saturday’s final round at Augusta National

Macy Pate will play on golf’s biggest stage in competition Saturday.

The Winston-Salem native, a junior at Wake Forest, sneaked inside the cut line Thursday at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur to earn a tee time in Saturday’s final round at Augusta National Golf Club.

NBC will televise the final round from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Pate, who shot 73 Thursday, birdied the 17th hole at Champions Retreat near Augusta, Georgia, to move a single shot above the cut line at 1-under-par 143 after 36 holes.

Pate’s Wake Forest teammates, Amelie Zalsman and Chloe Kovelesky, had an easier time making the cut to the top 30 and ties. Zalsman and Kovelesky, at 5-under 137, are tied for sixth, six shots behind leader Asterisk Talley, a high school senior in California committed to play at Stanford.

Pate was sitting on the cut line through 15 holes Thursday before making bogey at 16, then regaining the stroke at 17 to tie for 29th.

Pate was invited to the tournament last year, but missed the 36-hole cut at Champions’ Retreat. Kovelesky finished as the age 10-11 runner-up at the 2017 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National.



