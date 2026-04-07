HPU women take fourth at Maryland

Anna Howerton of Winston-Salem rebounded from a tough weekend to shoot 68 Monday and spark High Point to a fourth-place finish in a 16-team field at the Terps Invitational at the University of Maryland Golf Course.

Howerton, who shot 80 in the second round, made five birdies in the final round to finish at 7-over 223 after making only one — plus one eagle — in the first two rounds. Makayla Grubb tied led the Wildcats at 217 to tie for third in the individual race.

Virginia won the team title at 4-under for 54 holes with Kentucky two behind. HPU shot 23-over, two behind third-place Maryland.

HPU finished ahead of Wisconsin, Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dame.