Women’s NCAA Regionals: UNC, Wake, N.C. State in position to advance

Chloe Kovelesky shot her second straight 3-under-par 69 Tuesday to lead Wake Forest into third place entering Wednesday final round of the Seminole Legacy Golf Club Regional in Tallahassee, Florida.

Morgan Ketchum of Winston-Salem is tied for seventh at 1-under 143 with Wake teammates Anne-Steere Dun Dennen and Macy Pate tied for 34th at 150.

Florida leads the team race at 5-under 571, one ahead of Florida. In second place in the individual standings at 138, Kovelesky is two strokes behind Johanna Sjursen of Louisiana-Monroe.

At 2-over as a team, Wake faces a dogfight in the final round with Eastern Michigan, Louisiana-Monroe and UCLA for the final three of the five slots that advance to the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California. Wake leads EMU by two strokes, ULM by three and UCLA by six.

North Carolina is in solid position to move on after shooting even-par 280 in the second round of the UNC Finley Golf Club Regional. At 6-under 554, the Tar Heels trail only Texas by four strokes in the 12-team field.

UNC’s Megan Streicher is third in the individual standings at 3-under, five shots behind leader Cindy Hsu of Texas. At 1-under, Marie Madsen leads N.C. State, which is fourth at 567.

ACC champion Virginia is in sixth. Winston-Salem’s Anna Howerton shot 6-over with an eagle on the par-5 12th for High Point, which is ninth, 16 strokes behind Virginia.

At the University of Louisville Golf Club Regional, Emily Mathews and Leah Edwards continued their strong play.

Mathews, a junior from Mebane, shot 2-under 70 Tuesday for Virginia Tech to pull into a tie for eighth at 5-under, four shots behind co-leaders Anna Davis of Auburn and Sheridan Clancy of Indiana. Edwards, a freshman from Greensboro, shot 72 for Western Kentucky for a 1-under total and a tie for 23rd.

Mathews has the best chance to advance to the NCAA Championships because Tech is fifth in the team standings. Only one individual from a non-qualifying team advances, and Clancy is the likely candidate because Indiana is 11 shots out of the fifth spot.