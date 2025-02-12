Ketchum shines for Virginia Tech

Morgan Ketchum, a junior from Winston-Salem, shot 6-under-par 210 for 54 holes at the Advance Golf Partners Collegiate at Hammock Creek in Palm City, Florida, as Virginia Tech overwhelmed a field of mid-major competition.

Ketchum shot 69 in Tuesday’s final round to finish in second place, two strokes behind teammate Valentine Delon. Four Tech golfers finished in the top five, including Mebane’s Emily Mathews, who finished at 215 after a final-round 70.

With an 22-under 842 total on a 6,134-yard course, Tech finished 36 strokes ahead of second place Little Rock in an 18-team that included UNC Greensboro and Elon.

Kelly Zhao of Elon was the lone non-Tech player to crack the top five, placing fourth at 214. Kasey Mcilvaine closed with 69 and led UNCG at 217.