Padgett, Eger selected to CGA Hall

Don Padgett II and David Eger have been selected for induction to the Carolinas Golf Association Hall of Fame, the CGA announced Thursday morning. The 2025 ceremony will be March 22 at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club.

Padgett (pictured) served as president and CEO of Pinehurst Resort and Country Club from 2004 to 2014, an era that included two U.S. Opens and a U.S. Amateur at the resort.

“Padgett’s visionary leadership was especially evident during the 2014 U.S. Open when he played a key role in the restoration of Pinehurst No. 2, returning the course to its historic roots,” Pinehurst President Tom Pashley said in a CGA release. “This restoration not only earned Pinehurst the Green Star Award for Outstanding Environmental Practices by Golf Digest, but it also ensured that Pinehurst No. 2 remains one of the most sought-after courses for golfers of all generations.”

As a player, Padgett won the Indiana Open, Indiana Amateur and Indiana PGA Section Championship and played from 1972-1974 on the PGA Tour. He also won the Ohio Open and was low pro three times at the PGA Championship.

Eger’s list of amateur achievements included winning the 1988 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, two victories in the Men’s North & South Amateur and several other prestigious national amateur events.

A Charlotte native, played in 58 PGA Tour events before transitioning to a career in golf administration. As a key figure with the PGA Tour, Eger served in multiple leadership roles, including Vice President of Tournament Operations. He also served as the USGA Senior Director of Rules & Competitions from 1992 to 1995.