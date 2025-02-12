Myrtle Beach event to announce new title sponsor

The second-year PGA Tour event in Myrtle Beach apparently has a new title sponsor to be officially announced at a news conference scheduled for Feb. 18 at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club, site of what is now known as the Myrtle Beach Classic.

ONEFlight International, a private jet service, has been reported as joining the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce as a title sponsor in a three-year deal that will run through the 2027 event. The tournament previously revealed it had reached a verbal agreement with ONEFlight.

The tourney, which has a $4 million purse — about half that of a regular Tour event such as Greensboro’s Wyndham Championship — is scheduled for May 8-11, the same week as the Truist Championship. Tournament operator SportFive has told media that in the future it is interested in elevating the event to a regular event on the Tour.

A signature event with a $20 million purse and a limited field, the Truist has been moved to Philadelphia this year because normal host Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte is playing host to the PGA Championship. The PGA Tour typically schedules smaller purse events on weeks when its top players are playing signature events or major championships.