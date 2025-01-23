Thursday, January 23, 2025
Late withdrawal leaves questions about Zalatoris’ health

Will Zalatoris answers questions before the 2024 Wyndham Championship.

Former Wake Forest standout Will Zalatoris made a late withdrawal from the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday, only a few hours before his scheduled tee time at Torrey Pines outside San Diego.

The 28-year-old Zalatoris suffered a back injury in 2022 that required surgery and missed most of 2023. Last summer, he withdrew from the Rocket Mortgage Classic, citing back problems. Zalatoris returned to play in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

The PGA Tour did not provide any reasons for Zalatoris’ withdrawal. Zalatoris tied for 12th last week at the Tour’s American Express tournament in La Quinta, California.

Torrey Pines is widely rumored to be the choice to host the Tour’s Genesis Invitational next month as a replacement for Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, due to the Los Angeles-area fires.

