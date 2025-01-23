Macy Pate invited to Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Macy Pate has received an invitation to play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club.

The Wake Forest University sophomore, a Reagan High graduate, posted a photo of herself with the invitation on social media Wednesday night. Teammate Carolina Chacarra was also invited.

The tournament, which features top collegiate players, is scheduled for April 2 and 3 at the Champions Retreat course with the final round on April 5 at Augusta National.

The 2024 tournament had 72 entrants with the final 30 and ties advancing to play at the famed home of the Masters. Information, including the invitees, had not been listed on the tournament’s website as of Wednesday night.

Pate had an outstanding 2024, earning All-ACC honors in her freshman season at Wake and finishing second over the summer at the North-South Women’s Amateur at Pinehurst Resort after earning medalist honors during qualifying.

Wake has been well represented in the Augusta tournament. Jennifer Kupcho won the inaugural tournament in 2019. Emilia Magliaccio was the runner-up in 2021.