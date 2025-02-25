Lexington Golf Club accepting entries for two-person, best-ball tourney April 5-6

Lexington Golf Club is accepting entry forms for a two-person best ball tournament on April 5 and 6.

The field for the 36-hole, amateur event will be flighted after the first round. Players must be at least 16 years of age.

The field is limited to the first 56 paid teams. The entry fee of $125 per team includes a complimentary practice round greens fee, first-round lunch and prizes. Greens fees and cart fees for tournament play, not included in the entry fee, will be paid before each round. Tee times will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day.

Men ages 16-59 will play the blue tees. Men 60-74 will play the gold, and men 75 and older as well as women will play from the red tees. The tournament champions will receive $465 in gift certificates. The top four finishers in flights (four flights with a full field) and the team with the low score in the final round will also receive gift certificates.

Entry forms are available at the Lexington Golf Club pro shop and on the course’s Facebook page. Players can also register by phone by calling the pro shop at 336-248-3950.