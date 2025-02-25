UNCG wins tournament in Puerto Rico

Host UNC Greensboro successfully defended its team title at the 16-team Dorado Beach Collegiate men’s tournament Tuesday at TPC Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico.

The Spartans finished the 54-hole tournament at 29-under-par 835, eight strokes ahead of second-place Southern Mississippi. Colin Dutton and Jack Marcotte led UNCG at 8-under 208, tied for fourth place. Kelvin Hernandez tied for 11th at 210. Jake Lewis shot 213 and B.J. Boyce posted 216.

Winthrop’s Jeff Nelson shot 205 to win medalist honors, and Connecticut’s Alex Heard and Southern Miss’ Ryan Dupuy tied for second at 207.