Tuesday, February 25, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeCollege GolfUNCG wins tournament in Puerto Rico
College GolfFeatured News

UNCG wins tournament in Puerto Rico

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
6
Kelvin Hernandez tied for 11th for UNC Greensboro at the Dorado Beach Collegiate.

Host UNC Greensboro successfully defended its team title at the 16-team Dorado Beach Collegiate men’s tournament Tuesday at TPC Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico.

The Spartans finished the 54-hole tournament at 29-under-par 835, eight strokes ahead of second-place Southern Mississippi. Colin Dutton and Jack Marcotte led UNCG at 8-under 208, tied for fourth place. Kelvin Hernandez tied for 11th at 210. Jake Lewis shot 213 and B.J. Boyce posted 216.

Winthrop’s Jeff Nelson shot 205 to win medalist honors, and Connecticut’s Alex Heard and Southern Miss’ Ryan Dupuy tied for second at 207.

Previous article
Lexington Golf Club accepting entries for two-person, best-ball tourney April 5-6
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | [email protected]

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine