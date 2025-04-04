Friday, April 4, 2025
Lopez-Chacarra makes first Augusta cut, Pate falls just short

Carolina Chacarra made the cut at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra made the cut, but Wake Forest teammate Macy Pate came up one stroke short Thursday in the second round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

At 2-under-par 142 at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Lopez-Chacarra advanced to Saturday’s final round at Augusta National Golf Club. Pate, a Winston-Salem resident, finished at 144.

Playing in the tournament for the fifth straight year, Lopez-Chacarra, a Spaniard, made the cut for the first time.

The top 30 players, plus ties, made the cut. The entire 71-player field will have the opportunity to play a practice round at Augusta National, home of next week’s Masters, on Friday.

Chacarra and Pate each shot 72 Friday. Chacarra, who started on the front nine, made three birdies and three bogeys. Pate, who had four birdies and four bogeys, birdied No. 9, her final hole.

Defending champion Lottie Woad of England and Kiara Romero, a Californian who plays at the University of Oregon, are tied for the lead at 9-under 135. South African Megan Streicher, who plays at North Carolina, missed the cut with 146.

