Spence stays busy close to home

Kris Spence is staying busy. The Greensboro-based golf architect has several projects in the works, including extensive work at Starmount Forest Country Club.

He’s also helping repair flood damage at Hound Ears in Boone. Other project sites in the pipeline include Raleigh Golf Association and Pine Valley Country Club in Wilmington.

Listen to Spence describe his projects on the latest Triad Golf Podcast, released Friday.

Spence’s recent successes include a restoration with major changes at Woodlake Country Club in Vass and the creation of Quixote Club in Sumter, South Carolina. Soon after opening, Quixote jumped into Golf Digest’s 2023 rankings of the best courses in South Carolina at No. 19.

Known as a specialist for restoring and renovating Donald Ross designs, Spence has worked on acclaimed Ross courses including Sedgefield Country Club, Forsyth Country Club, Roaring Gap Club and Holston Hills Country Club.