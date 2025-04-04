Friday, April 4, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeCoursesSpence stays busy close to home
CoursesFeatured NewsUncategorized

Spence stays busy close to home

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
7
Kris Spence's recent projects include the restoration of an Ellis Maples design at Woodlake Country Club in Vass.

Kris Spence is staying busy. The Greensboro-based golf architect has several projects in the works, including extensive work at Starmount Forest Country Club.

He’s also helping repair flood damage at Hound Ears in Boone. Other project sites in the pipeline include Raleigh Golf Association and Pine Valley Country Club in Wilmington.

Listen to Spence describe his projects on the latest Triad Golf Podcast, released Friday.

Spence’s recent successes include a restoration with major changes at Woodlake Country Club in Vass and the creation of Quixote Club in Sumter, South Carolina. Soon after opening, Quixote jumped into Golf Digest’s 2023 rankings of the best courses in South Carolina at No. 19.

Known as a specialist for restoring and renovating Donald Ross designs, Spence has worked on acclaimed Ross courses including Sedgefield Country Club, Forsyth Country Club, Roaring Gap Club and Holston Hills Country Club.

Previous article
Lopez-Chacarra makes first Augusta cut, Pate falls just short
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | [email protected]

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine