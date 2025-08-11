N.C. Open begins Tuesday at Triad club

Many of the state’s top club pros, instructors and amateurs are in the Triad this week for the North Carolina Open, which begins Tuesday at one of the region’s top courses.

The 156-player field will tackle the par-71, 6,793-yard Donald Ross design for 54 holes in the Carolinas PGA event at Forsyth Country Club. Greensboro architect Kris Spence completed a renovation in 2018.

Chase Adams, Forsyth’s director of golf, told TriadGolf.com that Forsyth escaped damage from storms that hit the region in recent days. Members have driven carts on the fairways for the past few days.

Adams said the greens were running a speedy 13.5 on the Stimpmeter on Monday morning.

A target winning score?

“I would say if someone can get to double digits (under par) they should have a good chance,” Adams said.

The field includes Cooper Hrabak, the leader in the CPGA Player of the Year race. An Ohio native, Hrabek played at Methodist University before turning pro and making his home in the Sandhills area.

Looking for a home-course favorite? Adams and three fellow Forsyth staffers are in the field, as is former Forsyth pro John Faidley. But no Forsyth members are entered.