Wednesday, August 13, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeTournament NewsBadgett in position to make cut after first round at U.S. Amateur
Tournament NewsUncategorized

Badgett in position to make cut after first round at U.S. Amateur

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
33
Pennson Badgett is in contention to make the cut at the U.S. Amateur.

Pennson Badgett put himself in good position at the U.S. Amateur despite a shaky finish Monday afternoon at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

The rising senior at East Surry High shot 1-over-par 71 on the Ocean Course, leaving him in a tie for 38th place out of 312 players in the field.

The top 64 players — ties will be broken in a playoff — after Tuesday’s second round of stroke play will advance to match play.

Badgett, who had an afternoon tee time Monday, will tee off at 8:55 a.m. PDT Tuesday on the Lake Course, the venue for the 2012 U.S. Open won by Webb Simpson.

Badgett, a University of Tennessee commit, was solid most of the day and rose to as high as a tie for third on the leaderboard at 2-under with birdies at Nos. 6 and 8 no bogeys through his first 14 holes.

But Badgett bogeyed 15, 16 and 18 to join 26 others at 1-under. Badgett parred every par-3 and par-5 on the Ocean Course.

The leaderboard was dominated by many of the top collegiate players.

England’s Charlie Forster, who just finished his career at Long Beach State, and University of Texas’ player Tommy Morrison tied for the first-round lead with 66 on Ocean. Auburn’s Logan Reilly and Oklahoma State’s Preston Stout, the two players tied for second at 3-under, also played Ocean.

Auburn standout Jackson Koivun, who tied for fifth in the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, shot 68 at Ocean.

Vanderbilt’s Ryan Downes and Utah’s Davis Johnson led players at the Lakes, also par-70, with 68.

Jackson Spires of Apex, who qualified for the tournament by winning the N.C. Amateur at The Cardinal Golf Club, shot 77 at Ocean.


Previous article
N.C. Open begins Tuesday at Triad club
Next article
Update: Badgett part of 20-player Wednesday morning U.S. Amateur playoff for 17 spots
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine