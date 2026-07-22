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HomeJunior GolfN.C. players fall in match play at U.S. Junior Amateur
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N.C. players fall in match play at U.S. Junior Amateur

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Stephen Eastman, shown in 2024, advanced to match play at the U.S. Junior Amateur.

The two Triangle golfers who made the cut at the U.S. Junior Amateur were eliminated in Wednesday’s first-round of match play at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Stephen Eastman, a Durham Trinity Academy golfer who shot 1-over-par 142 to tie for 19th in stroke play, lost his Round of 64 match to Callixte Alzas of France 5 and 4.

Ryan Baker, who attends East Chapel Hill High, shot 143 in stroke play before falling to Hudson Justus of Gainesville, Georgia, 1-up.

A field of 264 players qualified for stroke play, including eight from North Carolina.

Davis Wotnosky of Wake Forest shot 149 in stroke play to miss a playoff for the final spots by three strokes despite shooting 70 in the second round.

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