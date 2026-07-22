N.C. players fall in match play at U.S. Junior Amateur

The two Triangle golfers who made the cut at the U.S. Junior Amateur were eliminated in Wednesday’s first-round of match play at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Stephen Eastman, a Durham Trinity Academy golfer who shot 1-over-par 142 to tie for 19th in stroke play, lost his Round of 64 match to Callixte Alzas of France 5 and 4.

Ryan Baker, who attends East Chapel Hill High, shot 143 in stroke play before falling to Hudson Justus of Gainesville, Georgia, 1-up.

A field of 264 players qualified for stroke play, including eight from North Carolina.

Davis Wotnosky of Wake Forest shot 149 in stroke play to miss a playoff for the final spots by three strokes despite shooting 70 in the second round.