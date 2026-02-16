Nance, Dedmans inductions draw festive crowd to Hall of Fame dinner

PINEHURST — A trio of hometown legends were celebrated at Saturday night’s 2026 Carolinas Golf Night and Golf Hall of Fame induction dinner at Pinehurst Resort.

Retired Carolinas Golf Association executive director Jack Nance (pictured above) and Pinehurst Resort owners Robert Dedman and Robert Dedman Jr. were inducted before a few hundred guests at the resort’s Grand Ballroom.

The annual event was particularly festive with the induction of the three Pinehurst-connected giants.

Nance, a Clinton native and Wake Forest University golfer and graduate, led the CGA from 1992 through 2024. Under his leadership, the CGA expanded its membership, enhanced agronomic and handicapping services, and elevated the quality of its championships. His vision was instrumental in constructing the Carolinas Golf House and strengthening relationships throughout the golf community.

Nance officiated at more than 30 USGA championships, served as president of the International Association of Golf Administrators, and supported endless initiatives to advance women’s, junior, and adaptive golf. His colleagues and peers described him as a mentor, ambassador and steady force who elevated every person and program he touched. Nance’s reign included the move of the CGA headquarters from nearby West End to Pine Needles Resort in Southern Pines.

Dedmon, the founder of ClubCorp, whose portfolio now includes more than 150 clubs throughout the country, purchased Pinehurst Resort in 1984 and revitalized the resort, building course’s No. 7 and 8 and bringing the U.S. Open to Pinehurst No. 2 for the first time in 1999. Born into poverty in Arkansas, he served in the Navy before gaining degrees at the University of Texas and a law degree from Southern Methodist University, ironically the alma maters of Pinehurst U.S. Open champions Payne Stewart and Bryson DeChambeau.

Dedman Jr. took over Pinehurst after his father’s death in 2002 and oversaw much of the resort’s growth, including the acquisition of hotels in the Village of Pinehurst, the purchase of Pinehurst No. 9 and building of The Cradle short course, Pinehurst Nos. 10 and 11. The USGA recently opened Golf House Pinehurst at the resort and designated Pinehurst as an “anchor” site scheduled for regular spots in the U.S. Open rotation.

Robert Dedman Jr., shared stories about his father and the legacy of Pinehurst Resort.

The Dedman family has also been active in many philantrophy projects and organizations in the Pinehurst area.

The late Linda Marsh of Jamestown, a champion player, dedicated leader of junior initiatives and USGA committee member, was honored with the Charles E. Lynch Jr. Distinguished Service Award. Marsh’s daughter, Page Marsh, coached the N.C. State women’s golf team. Marsh was also a mentor to Jamestown Golf Course pro Marcy Newton, who won the USGA Girls’ and Women’s Amateurs.

CGA 2025 Players of the Year were also honored, led by Dawn Woodard of Greer, South Carolina, who won the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur.

Other winners were: Riley Grimm, Pinehurst, Junior Girls; Preston Hage, Raleigh, Junior Boys; former Wake Forest standout Emilia (Migliaccio) Doran, Charlotte, Women; Michael La Sasso, Raleigh, Men; Joe Jaspers, Huntersville, Senior Men; and Dr. James Pearson, Charlotte, Super Senior Men.