Triad Golf Podcast goes to CPGA Show

The Carolinas PGA Super Show is coming to Greensboro on Monday, bringing new equipment and apparel for display to local golf professionals.

Triad Golf Podcast will be there to interview local PGA professionals, CPGA staff and representatives of various golf businesses for upcoming podcasts. The podcast, also available on YouTube, hosted by John Brasier and Jay Allred, can be accessed on Spotify and Apple platforms and can be linked by going to TriadGolf.com.

The two-day show at Greensboro Coliseum Complex will have vendors in more than 200 booths.

Prior to the show, the CPGA celebrates its awards and honors dinner Sunday at Greensboro Country Club’s Irving Park clubhouse.