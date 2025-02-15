Saturday, February 15, 2025
spot_img
HomeGolf EquipmentTriad Golf Podcast goes to CPGA Show
Golf Equipment

Triad Golf Podcast goes to CPGA Show

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
2

The Carolinas PGA Super Show is coming to Greensboro on Monday, bringing new equipment and apparel for display to local golf professionals.

Triad Golf Podcast will be there to interview local PGA professionals, CPGA staff and representatives of various golf businesses for upcoming podcasts. The podcast, also available on YouTube, hosted by John Brasier and Jay Allred, can be accessed on Spotify and Apple platforms and can be linked by going to TriadGolf.com.

The two-day show at Greensboro Coliseum Complex will have vendors in more than 200 booths.

Prior to the show, the CPGA celebrates its awards and honors dinner Sunday at Greensboro Country Club’s Irving Park clubhouse.

Previous article
Padgett, Eger selected to CGA Hall
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | [email protected]

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine