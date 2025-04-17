Thursday, April 17, 2025
Pate, Chacarra finish top 10 in ACC stroke play at Sedgefield

Macy Pate shot 2-under-par 70 Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club.

Macy Pate and Carolina Lopez-Chacarra led the way as Wake Forest claimed a fourth-place finish Thursday in stroke play at the ACC Women’s Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

Chacarra shot a bogey-free, 4-under-par 68 and Pate fired 69 and second-round substitute Sarah Lydic, 3-under for 36 holes, shot 71 for the Demon Deacons, who shot 6-under as a team to finish at 1-over 865 on the 6,092-yard setup.

Emily Mathews prepares to tee off on No. 10 in Thursday’s final round.

California and North Carolina tied for fifth at 880.

Pate and Chacarra tied for ninth in the individual standings at even-par 216. Andrea Revuelta of Stanford was the medalist at 14-under 202, followed by Amanda Sambach of Virginia at 12-under.

Stanford pulled away from Florida State and Virginia to win the team title at 27-under 837, 15 strokes ahead of the Seminoles and Cavaliers. The match play competition is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Sedgefield.

Morgan Ketchum shot 73 Thursday at Sedgefield.

Emily Mathews, a Mebane native playing for Virginia Tech, shot 72 for 219, tying for 15th with teammate Morgan Ketchum of Winston-Salem, who shot 73.

The men’s ACC Championship begins April 24 at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

