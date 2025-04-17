Pate, Chacarra finish top 10 in ACC stroke play at Sedgefield

Macy Pate and Carolina Lopez-Chacarra led the way as Wake Forest claimed a fourth-place finish Thursday in stroke play at the ACC Women’s Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
Chacarra shot a bogey-free, 4-under-par 68 and Pate fired 69 and second-round substitute Sarah Lydic, 3-under for 36 holes, shot 71 for the Demon Deacons, who shot 6-under as a team to finish at 1-over 865 on the 6,092-yard setup.
California and North Carolina tied for fifth at 880.
Pate and Chacarra tied for ninth in the individual standings at even-par 216. Andrea Revuelta of Stanford was the medalist at 14-under 202, followed by Amanda Sambach of Virginia at 12-under.
Stanford pulled away from Florida State and Virginia to win the team title at 27-under 837, 15 strokes ahead of the Seminoles and Cavaliers. The match play competition is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Sedgefield.
Emily Mathews, a Mebane native playing for Virginia Tech, shot 72 for 219, tying for 15th with teammate Morgan Ketchum of Winston-Salem, who shot 73.
The men’s ACC Championship begins April 24 at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Kentucky.