Wake women beat No. 1 Stanford, advance to ACC match play final at Sedgefield

Macy Pate beat Meja Ortengren 2-up in the final pairing Friday afternoon to give ninth-ranked Wake Forest a victory over Stanford, the nation’s No. 1 ranked team and a berth in the championship match of the ACC Women’s Championship Match Play at Sedgefield Country Club.

Pate won the final two holes to break a tie after 16 holes against the Stanford player. The Demon Deacons beat the Cardinal 3-2 to advance to the title match against Florida State on Saturday.

Stanford won the ACC stroke play competition earlier in the week at Sedgefield. Florida State, ranked No. 3 in the nation, beat California 3-0 in the other semifinal.

Chole Kovelesky and Sarah Lydic also won their semifinal matches for the Deacons, who beat North Carolina 3-0 in the morning’s first round. Pate was tied in her morning match when Wake clinched the victory over the Tar Heels.