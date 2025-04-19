Saturday, April 19, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeCollege GolfWake women beat No. 1 Stanford, advance to ACC match play final...
College GolfFeatured NewsUncategorized

Wake women beat No. 1 Stanford, advance to ACC match play final at Sedgefield

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
3
Macy Pate won the final match to give Wake Forest a victory over No. 1 Stanford at Sedgefield.

Macy Pate beat Meja Ortengren 2-up in the final pairing Friday afternoon to give ninth-ranked Wake Forest a victory over Stanford, the nation’s No. 1 ranked team and a berth in the championship match of the ACC Women’s Championship Match Play at Sedgefield Country Club.

Pate won the final two holes to break a tie after 16 holes against the Stanford player. The Demon Deacons beat the Cardinal 3-2 to advance to the title match against Florida State on Saturday.

Stanford won the ACC stroke play competition earlier in the week at Sedgefield. Florida State, ranked No. 3 in the nation, beat California 3-0 in the other semifinal.

Chole Kovelesky and Sarah Lydic also won their semifinal matches for the Deacons, who beat North Carolina 3-0 in the morning’s first round. Pate was tied in her morning match when Wake clinched the victory over the Tar Heels.

Previous article
Pate, Chacarra finish top 10 in ACC stroke play at Sedgefield
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | [email protected]

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine