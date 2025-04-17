Suspension could keep social media star Wes Bryan from playing in Wyndham Championship

Wes Bryan, one of the most popular players at the Wyndham Championship, may not be able to play in this summer’s event at Sedgefield Country Club.

Bryan, a Columbia, South Carolina native, known best for his trick shots and YouTube presence, announced Wednesday night that he has been suspended from PGA Tour events because he played in a social media influencer event run by the rival LIV Tour two weeks ago at Doral.

Bryan has played at Sedgefield in recent years.

The winner of the RBC Heritage in 2017, Bryan no longer has full status on the PGA Tour, but has played in three Tour events this year. In January, Bryan tied for 25th at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Bryan said he does not know the length of his suspension, but said he would appeal through the PGA Tour process.

Bryan’s brother, George, playing with Sergio Garcia, won the Miami event, a nine-hole scramble in a playoff.