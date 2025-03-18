Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Wake men pull into fifth at Dunes Club

Wake Forest is in fifth place entering Tuesday’s final round of a 54-hole men’s tournament at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.

Wake, eighth after Sunday’s first round, shot 3-under-par 285 Monday to improve to 2-over for the tournament, 16 strokes behind team-leading Auburn. Louisville, Duke and Baylor round out the top five in 16-team field. The Dunes Club will play host to $4-million PGA Tour event in May.

Ethan Evans of Duke shot 66 Monday to grab a three-shot lead at 9-under 135. Wake’s Scotty Kennon is fourth at 139. Nick Mathews of N.C. State, a Mebane native, is at 154.

