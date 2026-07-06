Reach out to golf community through advertising with TriadGolf.com and TriangleGolf.com

TriadGolf.com and TriangleGolf.com, the premier sources for golf news throughout North Carolina since 1994, are now accepting advertising.

Reach out through the only news outlets dedicated entirely to golfers in our communities. TriadGolf.com and TriangleGolf.com provide the best and latest information on golf courses, tournaments, personalities and travel.

A variety of home page and landing page advertising spots are available on both websites.

We’ve launched our new direction with new top strips ads for the Wyndham Championship on our home pages. Other spots are committed to begin in the next few weeks.

The new focus on online advertising continues an evolution begun this year with the conversion of TriadGolf.com from a print/online model to a 24/7 online model and the reintroduction of the TriangleGolf.com site.

The change follows a trend established by newspapers and magazines adjusting to the habits of younger readers and the preferences of advertisers.

The digital-only format allows TriadGolf.com and TriangleGolf.com to devote more resources to reader content while providing more effective and more economical advertising options.

On Aug. 1, we plan to debut a tournament calendar and a list of hole-in-ones at area courses on TriadGolf.com and TriangleGolf.com. Nominal fees, to be posted in the next few weeks, will be charged for the service.

For information on advertising with TriadGolf.com and/or TriangleGolf.com, please contact John Brasier at 336-404-2212 or john@triadgolf.com.