Pilot Mountain golfer beats Charlie Woods, finishes T4 in Junior PGA

Pennson Badgett didn’t win the Junior PGA Championship.

But the 17-year-old Pilot Mountain golfer beat Tiger Woods’ son Charlie head-to-head in the final threesome in the final round.

Badgett shot even-par 71 Friday at Purdue University’s Ackerman-Allen Course and finished in a tie for fourth place. Badgett posted 12-under 273 in the 72-hole tournament played at two Purdue courses.

Badgett, tied with Woods for second, seven shots behind eventual winner Lunden Esterline of Andover, Kansas, entering the final 18 holes, got off to a fast start Friday with an eagle on the 603-yard par-5 second hole. Esterline finished at 19-under 266.

The 16-year-old Woods shot 74 Friday to finish tied for ninth at 276.

Elizabeth Rudisill of Charlotte tied for sixth in the Girls’ Division at 7-under 278, five shots behind winner Asterisk Talley of Chowchilla, California, who made up a two-shot deficit to Zoe Cusack of Potomac, Maryland, on the final hole with a birdie while Cusack made double bogey.