Quail Hollow wants to continue as host of major tournament

The 2025 PGA Championship is scheduled for May at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, in most years the site of the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship.

Johnny Morris, the president of Quail Hollow, recently told The Charlotte Observer that he hopes Quail Hollow will host other major championships in coming years.

Quail Hollow played host to the 2017 PGA Championship. The club also was the site of the 2022 Presidents Cup. As in 2017, this year’s Wells Fargo Championship will be moved. In 2017, the Wells Fargo was played at Eagle Point in Wilmington. This year, it will be played in Maryland at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

With the U.S. Open card full for more than two decades, the Ryder Cup, also organized by the PGA of America, would seem to be the most realistic possibility for a huge, though not “major” championship.