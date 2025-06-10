State Amateur begins at The Cardinal with promise of new champion

Walker Isley won’t be at The Cardinal by Pete Dye on Wednesday morning to dominate the CGA North Carolina Amateur when play begins in the 65th annual tournament.

The Oak Island and UNC Wilmington golfer turned pro last year after blitzing the field by 15 strokes at Croasdale Country Club in Durham for his second straight state amateur title.

Six strokes off the lead after posting 70 in the first round of the 72-hole event at Croasdale, Isley reeled off rounds of 63, 62 and 64 to finish at 25-under-par 259.

The Cardinal should offer more resistance to par. Playing 7,002 yards at par-70, with rolling terrain, threatening water hazards, typical windy conditions and fast, undulating greens the Pete Dye design is one of the toughest in the state.

Tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. on Nos. 1 and 10 for the 144-player field filled with many of the state’s top amateurs, including some of the best college and high school players.

Triad players to watch include the Winston-Salem trio of former Wake Forest player Davis Womble, a top five finisher the past three state amateurs; current Wake Forest team member Kyle Haas; and Lenoir-Rhyne’s Sean Finan, who tied for fourth with Womble at Croasdale.