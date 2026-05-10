Reitan holds off challenge from Fowler at Quail Hollow; Snedeker wins in Myrtle Beach

Norwegian Kristoffer Reitan shot 69 Sunday and beat Ricky Fowler and Nicolai Højgaard by two strokes to win the $3.6-millon first prize at the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, one of the PGA Tour’s Signature events.

Reitan, who posted 15-under for 72 holes, came from behind on the back nine to overtake Fowler, who was fired 65 while playing three holes in front of him. Fowler dropped from contention with a bogey on the final hole.

Former Wake Forest golfer Alex Fitzpatrick, the third-round leader, shot 73 and finished fourth at 12-under. It was Fitzpatrick’s third straight top 10 finish on the PGA Tour since his victory in March on the DP World Tour.

Wake product Cameron Young shot 74 and tied for 10th at 9-under. Alex Smalley, who lives in Jamestown, shot 66 and tied for 17th at 6-under.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic, the Tour’s second-tier event opposite the Signature event, Brandt Snedeker won his first PGA Tour event since winning in Greensboro in 2019. Snedecker shot 5-under 66 to finish at 19-under and grab the $720,000 first prize at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.