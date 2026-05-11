Where I played this week: Holly Ridge offers wind, water, innovations — including another in the works

There’s often something new at Holly Ridge Golf Links, where I found another new project in the works during a round this past week. More about that later.

What’s innovative at Holly Ridge? A few examples:

–Golfers buy tee times online — the price is the same for up to four players and includes range balls. You can come to the Archdale course and register as a single if times are available, but you’ll pay a little more.

–Though strictly a public course, Holly Ridge has a Men’s Association with a tournament schedule.

–The spacious, rustic-style clubhouse includes the Bunker Lounge, where customers can sit in comfortable sofas while practicing or playing games in six simulator bays or enjoy pub-style food and drink. Depending on the day, your server could be a robot provided by a Canadian technology company.

–Occasional concerts are held behind the clubhouse. On Wednesday night each week, the Bunker Lounge is home to a $25 seafood buffet — last week’s menu featured pesto salmon, fried trout, fried cod, shrimp risotto, baked potatoes and salad.

I made the 20-minute trip from Greensboro on Monday afternoon. I didn’t have a foursome, but the senior rate for walk-ons was only $40. Current weekday times are $119 ($29.75 for person in a foursome) or $149 ($37.25 in a foursome) in the late afternoon. Foursomes top out at $179 on Fridays and $199 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Designed by Jim Bivins in 1994 and owned by Luke Hollingsworth, Holly Ridge is a challenging, links-style course with several water holes and open fairways with few large clusters of trees. Despite the drought, the tees, fairways and greens were in excellent condition.

A wooden bridge, one of two crossing a large lake on the course, leads to the 12th fairway.

Everything at Holly Ridge was done right — at least for this 60-plus senior golf junkie.

The clubhouse is spotless. The practice area is spacious. The grounds are well-manicured, including the tee box areas adorned with old whiskey barrels baring the hole signage. The gas-powered carts are fast and equipped with GPS. There are two water stations on each nine and both were full of cold water late in the afternoon.

Despite some waiting on larger groups, my round took just over three hours.

From the back tees, Holly Ridge plays 6,790 yards from the back tees. The 6,455-yard and 6,125-yard tees offer options for high- and middle-handicappers. Two other sets are for short hitters.

The key to scoring lies in navigating the wind, water and a variety of bunkers, as well as significant elevation changes and the fast, sloping greens. Downhill putts require skill and delicate care.

The opening holes, two medium-length par-4s followed by a short par-3, provide a solid opportunity to get off to a good start witnessed by passersby on U.S. 311.

Typically the wind makes judging distances difficult, though the breezes combined with the recent drought have made the fairways hard, adding yardage to drives.

Holes 4, 6 and 7 require modest carries over water while a lake sneaks in to guard the left side of the green on the 423-yard, dogleg right No. 5, the most difficult hole on the front.

The teeth of the back begins at No. 12, a 405-yarder which requires a medium carry over water that extends left and pinches in on the green. The trials continue at 13, another 400-yarder with water surrounding the putting surface.

A surprise greeted me at No. 17. Through trees lining the right side, several large trees had recently been felled. According to a Holly Ridge Facebook post, “The Track” will be a new short course laid out on the land. I hope to follow up with Hollingsworth this week.

Much of the land right of the 17th fairway has been cleared to create a short course.

No. 18 is an outstanding risk/reward finishing hole. Two bodies of water guard the left side of the fairway. Measuring 540 yards from the tips, but only 485 from the middle tees, players face a decision on their second shot. Go for the green with a carry over water, or lay up to a somewhat tight target to the right squeezed by trees and a bunker.

Not confident with my hybrids and fairway woods, I laid up but found the lip of the fairway bunker, forcing me to get the ball up quickly to carry the 90 yards to the green with a lake just to the left.

I left happy. With little to lose, I hit my best shot of the day. A gap wedge to the left side of the green. A two-putt from 50 feet allowed me to finish with a hard-earned par.

The 19th hole bar — separate from the Bunker Lounge — offered a variety of libations and options seating on the comfortable outdoor deck.

A well-manicured course. Good value. Rustic, comfortable decor with good food and drink options. Simulator bays. Next, a short course. Holly Ridge was a good way to spend an afternoon.