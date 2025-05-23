Column: Sights from scooting around Triad courses

Perhaps, there’s no better way to learn about what’s going on in Triad golf than making the rounds at area courses distributing the latest issue of Triad Golf Magazine, which is what I did for much of the past week.

Before I share some of that knowledge, a little review. I hope everybody enjoyed the May print issue featuring ranks of all Triad courses and the Triad’s courses open to public — at least on a limited basis.

Thanks to the 18 “experts” who agreed to do the voting. For the record, the panel consisted of 18 voters composed of four top area amateurs, 13 golf professionals and one golf administrator. The vast majority had played each of the courses on the Top 25 list and all of the Top 20 on the public-access list.

There was one mistake in a graphic in the print edition. Though Old Town Club was correctly identified throughout the story as No. 1 on the overall list, there was a mistake in a graphic. My fault — there is no excuse. Fortunately, the graphic was always correct on TriadGolf.com.

I’ve planned a podcast that will focus on the results of the panel voting to include how panelists were picked and to discuss some of the results that could be considered as surprises. We couldn’t do it this week due to vacations and prior commitments.

But we’ll do it in the coming week. I’m proud of the product and eager to share the process.

The renovated clubhouse at Gillespie reopened several months ago after renovation from damage created by Helene.

Moving on to the 700-something-mile trek to regional courses …

Salem Glen has a fleet of eight Finn Scooters available for on-course use at an upcharge of $10 for 18 holes. The Finn vehicles have been available for several years at Pine Needles.

What do members do when their home course is under renovation? Well, at Starmount Forest, members have more than 20 clubs offering access. New grass soon will be visible when driving by on Holden Road.

The new clubhouse has taken shape at Tanglewood Park. Most of the exterior is built and can be seen sitting atop the hill in the old spot, next to the opening and finishing tees and greens. The opening date is scheduled for the fall.

The modern clubhouse is a needed improvement at the 36-hole Forsyth County facility. Now, how about showing some love to the Reynolds Course, which could be a premier muni with some investment in the grounds and maintenance?

The clubhouse at Gillespie Golf Course has been open several months. The plans and timetable for new greens, a new artificial putting green and a short course have not been released.

The roof was damaged when a tree fell on it in September during Hurricane Helene. Much of the repairs were to the kitchen and electrical system.