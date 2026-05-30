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Smalley in tie for sixth at Colonial, will play with former Triangle neighbor

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Akshay Bhatia will play with Alex Smalley on Saturday at Colonial Country Club.

Alex Smalley is back in contention to win his first PGA Tour event.

The Jamestown resident added 67 Friday to his opening-round 65 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, to join a tie for sixth place at 8-under-par 132 in the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Smalley, the third-round leader in the PGA Championship two weeks ago before taking last week off, trails leader Jordan Smith by two strokes. Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama are part of a four-way tie for second.

Smalley will play with Wake Forest boyhood neighbor Akshay Bhatia and Russell Henley at 12:53 p.m. EDT Saturday.

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John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
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