South Surry’s Sawyer Slate shot even-par 72 Tuesday at Longleaf Golf Club in Southern Pines then won a playoff to capture medalist honors in the Class 1A State Championship.

Mt. Airy won the team title at 32-over-par 320, beating Christ the King by two strokes. Brandon Bowman shot 76 to lead the Granite Bears. Bishop McGuinness finished fourth at 328.

The tournament was reduced to 18 holes due to a storm that canceled Monday’s round.