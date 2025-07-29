Thursday, July 31, 2025
Spieth group tees off early Thursday

By John Brasier
Akshay Bhatia will play with Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott in an early pairing Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club.

Spectators who want to watch Jordan Spieth, Akshay Bhatia and Adam Scott play their first round Thursday in the Wyndham Championship better get to Sedgefield Country Club early.

Playing in one of a handful of featured threesomes, Spieth, Bhatia and Scott will tee off at 7:23 a.m. on No. 10.

Other Thursday pairings expected to see the most TV time — live and taped — include Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre and Rickie Fowler at 12:43 p.m. on No. 1; Keegan Bradley, Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak at 12:54 p.m. on No. 1; Jake Knapp, Tony Finau and Matt Fitzpatrick at 1:05 p.m. on No. 1.

