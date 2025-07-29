Spieth group tees off early Thursday

Spectators who want to watch Jordan Spieth, Akshay Bhatia and Adam Scott play their first round Thursday in the Wyndham Championship better get to Sedgefield Country Club early.

Playing in one of a handful of featured threesomes, Spieth, Bhatia and Scott will tee off at 7:23 a.m. on No. 10.

Other Thursday pairings expected to see the most TV time — live and taped — include Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre and Rickie Fowler at 12:43 p.m. on No. 1; Keegan Bradley, Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak at 12:54 p.m. on No. 1; Jake Knapp, Tony Finau and Matt Fitzpatrick at 1:05 p.m. on No. 1.