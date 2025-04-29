Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Triad Amateur is now accepting registrations

John Brasier
By John Brasier
Lincoln Newton won last year's Triad Amateur.

Registration is open for the 2025 Triad Amateur Golf Classic.

High Point Country Club golf pro Jim Brotherton announced that the annual tournament will be played July 26 and 27 at HPCC’s Willow Creek Course.

The tournament is open to a maximum of 96 amateurs ages 16 and older. Players will compete in Open and Senior (55 and older) divisions. The Open division will play a course estimated to be between 6,800 and 6,900 yards. The Seniors will play 6,200 to 6,300 yards.

As a 16 year old, Lincoln Newton of Wallburg won last year’s tournament at 6-under-par 134.

The $225 entry fee includes the cart fees for the two tournament rounds, lunch on both days, tee gift, locker room facilities, bag storage and prizes. Practice rounds are available July 25 at a cost of $30 for cart and range balls.

The tournament carries a Carolinas Golf Association 2 multiplier in the Open division and 1 multiplier in the Senior division.

For more information, call the Willow Creek Golf Shop at 336-869-2416 or email Brotherton at [email protected].

