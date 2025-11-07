Triad golfer recognized as Junior All-American

A Triad golfer was named to the American Junior Golf Association 2025 Rolex Junior All-America Second Team.

Pennson Badgett of Pilot Mountain, who has committed to play at Tennessee for next fall, topped the AJGA list released Wednesday. Badgett made the first team in 2024, when he played a full junior schedule.

Badgett, a senior at East Surry High, gained international notoriety over the summer by advancing to match play at the U.S. Amateur and playing in the final group with Charlie Woods at the Junior PGA Championship.

Preston Hage of Raleigh, committed to the University of North Carolina, made the boys’ first team.