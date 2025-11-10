Monday, November 10, 2025
Triad juniors place high at CGA tourney

Two high school teammates made strong showings at the last major Carolinas Golf Association junior event of the year.

Andrew Jenkins, a freshman at Forsyth Country Day tied for fifth and junior Griffin Huckabee tied for 15th at the Jimmy Anderson Boys Invitational, Oct. 25-26, at Greenville Country Club. Jenkins finished with 2-under-par 208 for the tournament, two shots behind winner David Quinones of Hampstead, who shot 69 in the final round. Huckabee posted 2-over 212.

Both were on top of the leaderboard at 5-under-par 165 through 36 holes, but fell back in the final round. Jenkins shot 68 and 67 in the first two rounds. Huckabee shot a tournament-low 65 in the second round. Jack Weston of Summerfield tied for sixth at 211.

