Wednesday, August 13, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeFeatured NewsTriad pros share first-round lead in N.C. Open at Forsyth CC
Featured NewsTournament NewsUncategorized

Triad pros share first-round lead in N.C. Open at Forsyth CC

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
16
Local pros share the lead at Forsyth Country Club entering the second round.

Two Triad golfers shared the lead Tuesday after the first round of the North Carolina Open at Forsyth Country Club.

Instructors Matt Fry of West End and Brandon Einstein of Clemmons shot 5-under 66 to led the 156-player field. Other familiar Triad faces near the top of the leaderboard included Charlotte senior John Faidley, a former Forsyth director of golf, at 68; and Lincoln Newton, a rising senior at Oak Grove High, and current Forsyth director of golf Chase Adams at 69.

Preston Cole of Charlotte, Tyler Porter of Boone and Louis Kelly of Sewell, New Jersey, shared third at 67.

The 54-hole Carolinas PGA tournament continues Wednesday and Thursday.

Previous article
Update: Badgett part of 20-player Wednesday morning U.S. Amateur playoff for 17 spots
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine