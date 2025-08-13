Triad pros share first-round lead in N.C. Open at Forsyth CC

Two Triad golfers shared the lead Tuesday after the first round of the North Carolina Open at Forsyth Country Club.

Instructors Matt Fry of West End and Brandon Einstein of Clemmons shot 5-under 66 to led the 156-player field. Other familiar Triad faces near the top of the leaderboard included Charlotte senior John Faidley, a former Forsyth director of golf, at 68; and Lincoln Newton, a rising senior at Oak Grove High, and current Forsyth director of golf Chase Adams at 69.

Preston Cole of Charlotte, Tyler Porter of Boone and Louis Kelly of Sewell, New Jersey, shared third at 67.

The 54-hole Carolinas PGA tournament continues Wednesday and Thursday.