Update: Badgett part of 20-player Wednesday morning U.S. Amateur playoff for 17 spots

(Updates with 20 players at 143 set for Wednesday morning playoff for 17 spots in match play)

Pennson Badgett of Pilot Mountain is in for a long Tuesday night in San Francisco capped by a possible playoff involving several players at the U.S. Amateur.

The rising senior at East Surry High shot 2-over-par 72 at The Olympic Club’s Lake Course, placing him near the cut line for advancing to the 64-player match play competition. Almost half the field of 312 players was still on two Olympic Club courses at 6 p.m. EDT. The final group started at 5:45 p.m. EDT.

Badgett, who shot 1-over 71 Monday on Olympic’s Ocean Course, was of 26 players tied for 57th at 3-over. But with most players posting scores over par, he should climb the leaderboard the rest of the day. The USGA projects the cut at 4-over.

Players tying for the final spots in match play will enter a playoff. The USGA website did not specify whether the playoff would be Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Badgett had a roller-coaster round on Lake, site of the 2012 U.S. Open. Starting with a bogey at No. 9 (players started at Nos. 1 and 9 nearest the clubhouse), he made five birdies, five bogeys and a double-bogey during the round.

After his second bogey at No. 12, Badgett rallied up the leaderboard with birdies at 16, 17 and 18.

On the back nine, Badgett shot 38 with four bogeys, the double bogey and two birdies. He played his last four holes in birdie, double, birdie and bogey, the last forcing to wait to find out his fate.

Preston Stout was the leader in the clubhouse at 8-under.