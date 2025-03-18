UNCG men place fourth at Sea Island

Jack Marcotte and Jake Lewis tied for 10th as individuals at even-par 140 to lead UNC Greensboro to a fourth-place finish Tuesday in a 13-team field at Sea Island’s Seaside Course.

UNCG shot 2-over 562 in the 36-hole event, three shots behind team champion Cincinnati and two behind Florida Gulf Coast and Marquette. UNCG topped seven teams ranked between No. 50 and No. 96 in the men’s college golf rankings.

Marcotte and Lewis each followed 72 Monday with 68 in the final round. UNCG’s top player, Kelvin Hernandez, who had a double-bogey in the first round and a triple-bogey Tuesday, finished at 144.